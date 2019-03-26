Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,953 Shares of Mantech International Corp (MANT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mantech International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mantech International by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Mantech International by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Mantech International news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $197,592.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mantech International stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $497.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.45 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mantech International’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

MANT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

