Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Position in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELY. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,259,000 after buying an additional 1,929,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 566,785 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Callaway Golf by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 475,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05. Callaway Golf Co has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.35 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

