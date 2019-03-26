Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 538 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $193.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $155.06 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,063,147 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.17.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

