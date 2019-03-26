Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 13,786 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.03.

