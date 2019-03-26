Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,287,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,619,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,906,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $709,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $32,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $751,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

HAE opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/haemonetics-co-hae-shares-sold-by-gotham-asset-management-llc.html.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.