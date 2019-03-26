GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $156,000 Position in AVX Co. (AVX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AVX were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVX by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after buying an additional 842,559 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in AVX in the 4th quarter worth about $7,538,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in AVX by 412.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 611,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 492,310 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC increased its stake in AVX by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 782,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 476,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AVX by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 543,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 431,256 shares during the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

In related news, SVP Peter Venuto sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $116,253.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,162.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVX opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.14. AVX Co. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. AVX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

