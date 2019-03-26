GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $145,000 Stake in Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (YIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Yintech Investment were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yintech Investment by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yintech Investment alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of YIN stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.20. Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 78.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/gsa-capital-partners-llp-has-145000-stake-in-yintech-investment-holdings-ltd-yin.html.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.