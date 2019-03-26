GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 480.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 602,177 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 108,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Century Aluminum Co has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $20.19.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, insider Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Century Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary and secondary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

