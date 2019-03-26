Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 681,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 150,588 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

WABC opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.04. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $65.39.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

In other news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,238.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $565,512.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,751.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-grows-position-in-westamerica-bancorporation-wabc.html.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. The company provides loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.