Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAI. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-grows-holdings-in-retail-properties-of-america-inc-rpai.html.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.