Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,942.1% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,976.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,186,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,289 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,149.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

HCSG stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $496.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.1963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.54%.

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Benchmark set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

