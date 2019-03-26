GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF (COMG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMG) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA COMG opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy no K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03.

