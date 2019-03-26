Granite Construction (GVA) Given a $61.00 Price Target by MKM Partners Analysts

MKM Partners set a $61.00 target price on Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Granite Construction from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.57). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1,072.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Granite Construction by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

