Grand City Properties SA (GYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.83 ($28.88).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GYC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Commerzbank set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of GYC stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €21.74 ($25.28). 257,973 shares of the company were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

