GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GrafTech International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 45.06% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.67 million. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 176.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/graftech-international-ltd-eaf-shares-sold-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.