grace capital Sells 2,530 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

grace capital cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. grace capital’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.16. 69,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,222. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $139.15 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/grace-capital-sells-2530-shares-of-vanguard-consumer-discretionary-etf-vcr.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4285 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.