grace capital Has $630,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

grace capital increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,122,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,442,000 after buying an additional 132,385 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,724,000 after buying an additional 1,993,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after buying an additional 1,272,161 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock worth $3,842,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $924.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.75 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “grace capital Has $630,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/grace-capital-has-630000-stake-in-monster-beverage-corp-mnst.html.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.