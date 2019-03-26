grace capital Has $534,000 Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

grace capital boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 210.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.72. 255,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,132. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

