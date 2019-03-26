Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 215,594 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 215,594 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 232,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161,733 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

