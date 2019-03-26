Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

