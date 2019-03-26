Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Saipem (SAPMF) to “Buy”

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Saipem stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

