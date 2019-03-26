Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,954,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,655,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,842,000 after acquiring an additional 757,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,112,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,880,000 after acquiring an additional 179,832 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSLC opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

WARNING: “Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/goldman-sachs-activebeta-u-s-large-cap-equity-etf-gslc-stake-raised-by-cetera-advisors-llc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.2257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.