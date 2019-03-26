Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2257 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $59.45.

