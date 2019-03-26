Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,741 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 7,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $558,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $440,965.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 28,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $1,744,473.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,478.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,840. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Godaddy stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Godaddy to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

