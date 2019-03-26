GMB Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $405,551.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. GMB has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $405,551.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GMB has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One GMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BW and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $721.84 or 0.18169635 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io

GMB Token Trading

GMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.