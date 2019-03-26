Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.87.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James S. Crown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.79 per share, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 311,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,325,084.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $26.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

