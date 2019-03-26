Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $194,925.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00403757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.01619634 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00228407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,670,162 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

