Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,914,000 after acquiring an additional 581,025 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,883,000 after acquiring an additional 143,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.09. 654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,175. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $566,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $21,712,156.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,059,435.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,629 shares of company stock valued at $27,541,772. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

