Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 40,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 807,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

ENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENT. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 415,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Shares Down 7.8%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/global-eagle-entertainment-ent-shares-down-7-8.html.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.