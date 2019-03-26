Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 40,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 807,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
ENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.54.
Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENT)
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
