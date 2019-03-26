Gildan Activewear (GIL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. Gildan Activewear also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.16 EPS.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.99. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.98 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.16.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

