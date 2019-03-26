George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.49, for a total transaction of C$14,022.99.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$96.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion and a PE ratio of 24.11. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$86.72 and a one year high of C$111.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get George Weston alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “George Weston Limited (WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 150 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/george-weston-limited-wn-senior-officer-rashid-wasti-sells-150-shares.html.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.