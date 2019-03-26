Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,508 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of ONE Gas worth $45,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGS. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.37. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

