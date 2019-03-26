Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,954,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,465,000 after buying an additional 191,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,802,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,979,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,396,000 after buying an additional 5,846,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,434,000 after buying an additional 163,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,389,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

GPC stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.06. 2,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,748. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

