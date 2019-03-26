GameCredits (GAME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,295.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00002469 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, BitBay and HitBTC. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $91,295.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.01507872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00001467 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin, Upbit, BitBay, YoBit and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

