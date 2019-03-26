Galane Gold (GG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Galane Gold (CVE:GG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Galane Gold earned a daily sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CVE:GG traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,687. The company has a market cap of $10.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Galane Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

Galane Gold Company Profile

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

