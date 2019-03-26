FY2020 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Lowered by Analyst

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allison Transmission in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $5.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.20.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.22 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 96.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 106,176 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $4,897,898.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,924,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Harker sold 2,030 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $101,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 202.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

