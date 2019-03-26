FuzeX (FXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.22 Million

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Allbit, COSS and CPDAX. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $14,221.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FuzeX has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00402888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00002519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.01609944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00223212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001264 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,534,329 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Coinbe, Token Store, Allbit, CPDAX, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

