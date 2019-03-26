Freshpet (FRPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.04

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 4059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Get Freshpet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 25,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates Spc Midocean sold 4,000,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $154,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075,000 shares of company stock worth $157,280,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/freshpet-frpt-hits-new-1-year-high-at-44-04.html.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.