Flowserve Corp (FLS) Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. ValuEngine cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.85.

In related news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $990,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $986.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

