FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,851,000 after acquiring an additional 84,310 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,843,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,409,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 28.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,822,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,284,000 after buying an additional 401,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,532,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth $193,664,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $237.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $245.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/fleetcor-technologies-inc-flt-holdings-raised-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.