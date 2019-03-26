Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,459,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Best sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $1,128,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,371. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $87.26.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.49.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

