First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 326,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 355,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2294 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

