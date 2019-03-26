First Trust Advisors LP Sells 64,750 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,750 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Olanoff sold 2,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $28,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 89,551 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,122,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,726,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,228,270.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,958 in the last ninety days. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wood & Company assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. GMP Securities raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

