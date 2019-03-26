First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,521 Shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (GFY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,484,000 after buying an additional 133,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GFY stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

