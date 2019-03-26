First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.15 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $479,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. SunTrust Banks cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $568,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,092.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,650 shares of company stock worth $2,450,888 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

