First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Saul Centers Inc (BFS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Saul Centers worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFS. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Saul Centers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Saul Centers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Saul Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

NYSE:BFS opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Saul Centers Inc has a 1-year low of $45.49 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/first-trust-advisors-lp-boosts-position-in-saul-centers-inc-bfs.html.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.