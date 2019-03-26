First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman Sells 31,250 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 31,250 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.17, for a total value of C$286,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,044,921.50.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$11.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut First Majestic Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Cormark set a C$10.00 price target on First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.05.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

