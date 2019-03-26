First Hawaiian Bank Sells 27,156 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,156 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 982,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 85,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 62,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Hawaiian Bank Sells 27,156 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/first-hawaiian-bank-sells-27156-shares-of-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.