First Foundation (FFWM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $586.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,636,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 170,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 321,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 98,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,550,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,218,000 after purchasing an additional 98,604 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

