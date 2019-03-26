First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.67.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.49 per share, with a total value of $302,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,586,623.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

